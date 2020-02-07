Chief Judge White Recognized for Service to Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE – The Board of Supervisors awarded Chief Judge Maxine White with a special citation today that recognized her long list of accomplishments and her many years of service to Milwaukee County.

“Judge White has been a tireless advocate for improving our community and is a powerful force for good. She has given voice to some of our most vulnerable children and admirably served the people of Milwaukee County,” said Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb, Sr., who sponsored the citation.

Governor Tony Evers appointed Chief Judge White to serve on Wisconsin’s District 1 Court of Appeals in January. Her term starts next week.

In 2015 the Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed White to serve as Chief Judge of Wisconsin’s First Judicial District, which is comprised of Milwaukee County.

Chief Judge White earned her Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School and served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin from 1985 to 1992.

Chief Judge White was first appointed to the bench as a Milwaukee County Judge in 1992 and was re-elected several times.

The Board of Supervisors commended Judge White for her dedication to the community and her work leading several statewide justice initiatives.

The citation also credits Chief Judge White with sounding the alarm on the inhumane treatment of youth at Wisconsin juvenile detention facilities, which is leading to significant reforms.