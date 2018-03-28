Citizens even more empowered to report illegal dumping

Joint statement from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

As the Common Council unanimously passes a measure targeting illegal dumping, we would like citizens to know they are more empowered than ever to report such activity. Through the free City of Milwaukee (MKE Mobile) app, citizens can report illegal dumping very easily.

The MKE Mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play store on Android devices and in the App Store on Apple devices. (Open your mobile device’s app store and search “MKE Mobile.”) Users of the app simply need go to the Complaint/Debris Litter page, fill out the requested information and send a picture. Our City resources will take it from there.

Existing resources to report illegal dumping remain an option. Community members can call the Milwaukee Police Department non-emergency number at 933-4444. Please note vehicle description, license plate, and description of individual when possible. Citizens can also fill out a report online at city.milwaukee.gov, keyword search – illegal dumping.

Also under this legislation, Department of Neighborhood Services Inspectors will be authorized to issue citations for illegal dumping, an authority previously held only by police officers.

This ordinance is one piece in a series of plans to promote a cleaner city. We urge community members to continue working together by reporting this atrocious activity.