City of Milwaukee César E. Chávez Day celebration Thursday at City Hall

The public is invited to join residents and City of Milwaukee employees at the third annual Milwaukee César E. Chávez Day celebration at City Hall on Thursday, March 29, which proudly marks the birthday of the renowned civil rights activist.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. in the first floor rotunda at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., and city resource tables will be available from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. At 12 p.m. (noon) Alderman José G. Pérez will host a news conference and a celebratory cake cutting.

“Milwaukee’s César E. Chávez Day illustrates how our city is a growing metropolis that celebrates people of all cultures,” Alderman Pérez said. “My office is thrilled to partner with the community for the afternoon and evening events, the Community Celebration and the Resource Fair.”

Community Celebration, (La Placita, in front of El Rey Supermarket) 916 S. César E. Chávez Dr.

Thursday, March 29 at 4:30 p.m.

The event will highlight the history, talent and character in the community, along with brief remarks from local business and community leaders.

Resource Fair (La Luz Del Mundo Church) 1316 S. César E. Chávez Dr.

Thursday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will provide information on employment, economic opportunities, drivers license recovery and much more.

In 2014, Alderman Pérez co-sponsored successful Common Council legislation designating March 31 annually as “César E. Chávez Day” in observance of the birthday of César E. Chávez and establishes that day as an optional holiday for city employees. Upon authorization from a department head, an employee may take César E. Chávez Day as a paid holiday in lieu of any other paid holiday that same calendar year.

All events are free and open to the public.

Join the conversation: explore #ChavezDayMKE on social media.