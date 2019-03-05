City of Milwaukee Health Department Reminds Residents to Stay Safe in Cold Weather

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is reminding all residents to take precautions as bitterly cold temperatures move into the area overnight tonight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for the area, stating that cold temperatures and brisk winds may result in wind chills that could reach 20 to 25 below zero. The advisory begins at 10 pm this evening and extends through 10 am Monday, March 4.

To safely beat the cold, the City of Milwaukee Health Department offers these cold weather tips: