City of Milwaukee Health Department Reminds Residents to Stay Safe in Cold Weather

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is reminding all residents to take precautions as bitterly cold temperatures move into the area overnight tonight.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for the area, stating that cold temperatures and brisk winds may result in wind chills that could reach 20 to 25 below zero. The advisory begins at 10 pm this evening and extends through 10 am Monday, March 4.
To safely beat the cold, the City of Milwaukee Health Department offers these cold weather tips:
- When heading outdoors, let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
- Wear appropriate outdoor clothing and ensure that exposed skin is covered, including your fingers, nose, and
ears.
- Be aware of the symptoms of both frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite can occur within minutes when
unprotected skin is exposed to very cold temperatures, causing the affected area to appear white or grayish- yellow in color and feel firm or waxy. Hypothermia is life-threatening, and occurs when the body temperature drops too low, causing shivering, drowsiness, clumsiness, and confusion. Both require immediate medical treatment.
- Do not touch metal surfaces with uncovered hands. Flesh can freeze instantly to a cold metal surface.
- Heat your home with devices approved for indoor use, and ensure they are properly vented to prevent carbon
monoxide poisoning or fires. Never use wood-burning or coal-burning grills, camp stoves, or other outdoor
devices indoors.
- If you have pets, bring them inside and ensure trips outside are brief.
During cold weather, be sure to check on family members and neighbors who may be at risk for cold-weather illness or injuries, especially young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.
Persons who require special assistance may call 211, the Community Information Line in Milwaukee County. Additional cold weather safety tips and information are available at: www.milwaukee.gov/coldweathersafety
