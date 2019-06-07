City of Milwaukee Health Department to Solicit Feedback from Residents and Community Leaders for Department’s Re-Brand

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is looking to re-brand— giving it a distinct identity, which results in clear and positive public recognition and understanding of the programs and services provided to the community.

MHD worked with 2-Story, who developed three (3) brand options for the department. The community is highly encouraged to provide their feedback on these options, keeping in mind that a brand is more than a logo. Voting ends at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10th. The most popular brand option will be selected.

It is with high hope that the department’s re-brand revitalizes, refreshes, and renews the spirit of residents, community leaders, and stakeholders. MHD looks forward to carrying forth its mission of advancing the health and equity of Milwaukeeans through science, innovation, and leadership.

Please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MHD_Rebrand to cast your vote.