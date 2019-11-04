Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

You are here: Home / MKE Monday Juice / Clap For A Poet: A Positive Monthly Event

Clap For A Poet: A Positive Monthly Event

By Leave a Comment

Clap for a poet is an event where local talent, experienced or beginners come to share their gifts. The event  which was started by a man known as A Tone Bishop, is held at Oasis Night Club on Milwaukee’s north side.
Violence has plagued our city and too often reports of  shootings in other night clubs, and other misconduct Overshadow  positive events like these.
I had the pleasure of attending the  last Saturday night installment of the event, which also takes place on a Tuesday of every month. The environment was relaxed as poets allowed us into their pain, happiness, and some times comedic version of there lives.
Hosted by a woman named Camille Marie and Daniel Wyche who are also poets, they kept the laughs and entertainment in between poetry presentations  very much alive.
This event takes place at least  one Tuesday a month, be sure to check it out.
by Joshua Thomas

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *