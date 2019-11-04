Clap For A Poet: A Positive Monthly Event

Clap for a poet is an event where local talent, experienced or beginners come to share their gifts. The event which was started by a man known as A Tone Bishop, is held at Oasis Night Club on Milwaukee’s north side.

Violence has plagued our city and too often reports of shootings in other night clubs, and other misconduct Overshadow positive events like these.

I had the pleasure of attending the last Saturday night installment of the event, which also takes place on a Tuesday of every month. The environment was relaxed as poets allowed us into their pain, happiness, and some times comedic version of there lives.

Hosted by a woman named Camille Marie and Daniel Wyche who are also poets, they kept the laughs and entertainment in between poetry presentations very much alive.

This event takes place at least one Tuesday a month, be sure to check it out.