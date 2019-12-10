Climate activists engage in nonviolent civil disobedience at Wells Fargo Bank in response to continued fossil fuel investment; lack of renewable energy investments

At 10:30am on Friday December 6, hundreds of people from Milwaukee walked out of their classes and workplaces and gathered at Zeidler Park to demand action on the Global Climate Crisis. The protest began with a rally at Zeidler and included four buses of elementary school students from Greenfield Bilingual Elementary School performed their class Earth Day Rap.

Speakers at the rally included Fabi Maldonado, Racine County Board Supervisor 2nd District, Cheyenne Rupert, Hub Coordinator of Sunrise Milwaukee and Maleak Taylor and Allaysha McBeath, North Division High School student and members of Youth Rising Up.

The march was led by North Division High School’s drumline and Mark Denning, an indigenous organizer for The Protectors of the Menomonee River. The march concluded at the Wells Fargo Headquarters on Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue where eleven protestors participated in a peaceful sit-in, as demonstrators took turns walking between crosswalks chanting “Keep the oil in the soil” and “People over profit.”

Among the sit-in protesters arrested were Alex Brower, the Substitute Teacher President for the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association Union, Mike Quesada, Co-Founder of Extinction Rebellion Milwaukee, Kesha Patel, Co-Founder of the Gaia Coalition Network, Terry Wiggins of 350 Milwaukee and Jim Kennedy, Hub Coordinator for the Sunrise Movement Milwaukee.

Among the demands of the protesters were for JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo stop loaning to fossil fuel companies and their executives, and instead reinvesting those funds in renewable energy, green infrastructure, sustainable and equitable practices; and fair labor practices.

The December 6th Milwaukee Climate Strike was planned by the People’s Climate Coalition, a new-united effort to address the Climate Crisis in Milwaukee, in accordance with the International Youth Climate Strikes planned for the same day.

Statements:

Hana, Co-Founder of Extinction Rebellion Milwaukee

“In this time of ecological collapse, we must remember that existing in this time is not about individual survival or personal escape. The global elites must tell the truth about the state of our crisis so that collectively, we take action accordingly. The collective life forms on earth, that we depend on and subsequently betrayed, need our help now. We are called upon to act; to be better ancestors and stewards of the earth.”

Cheyenne Rupert, Hub Coordinator at Sunrise Milwaukee