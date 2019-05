Due to the street construction on Teutonia Avenue in the vacinity of the popular coffee house/cafe “Coffee Makes U Black” (CMUB), customers can use the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church. CMUB is located at 2803 N. Teutonia Ave. Trinity is located next door at 2829 N. Teutonia Ave. Frequent diners and coffee/tea lovers of this community mainstay can continue to support the business…as well as enjoy the mango tea!