Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention Bid Committee announced today the Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee DNC 2020 Host Committee –Mayor Tom Barrett, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Governor-elect Tony Evers, Lt. Governor- elect Mandela Barnes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and County Executive Chris Abele.

Milwaukee is currently a finalist, along with Houston and Miami, for hosting the convention to be held July 13-16, 2020.

“We want the world to know that the leadership in Wisconsin is committed to doingeverything we can to bring the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee in 2020,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “Milwaukee has so much to offer and this would be a great opportunity to highlight our city to the nation.”

“There is no better place to showcase the Democratic Party’s vision for the future than in Wisconsin,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. “The Midwest is a critical battleground and will be key to securing a better future for America.”

“The convention represents an immense opportunity for Milwaukee and Wisconsin to beshowcased on the world stage,” said Governor-elect Tony Evers. “This is the chance to show off Wisconsin in a way that’s never been done before as a great place to live, work and visit.”

“Milwaukee does not view the Convention as just a four-day event, we view this as a year and a half long opportunity to promote our wonderful city,” said Congresswoman Gwen Moore. “When the eyes of the world are on Milwaukee, we will shine.”