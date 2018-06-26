COA Safe summer kickoff

Hundreds of residents and youth came to enjoy the festivities at COA’s 3rdannual safe summer kick off. The kick-off included games, music and food for the community to come and enjoy.

The events purpose is to bring the community together in a peaceful way before summer starts and provide resources that will hopefully keep community residents and youth busy and out of trouble.

The event started with a walk for peace which included COA staff and students as well as police officers for the district. Further into the event there was special guest Munch Lauren and the MT twins (popular local artists).

Multiple resource tables were set up with information for the residents. Some including: Children’s hospital, Susan G Komen, and Hippy. Also, the MPD ice cream van came and gave out ice cream to the kids.

The event was seemingly successful as people ate, played and enjoyed one another’s company.