Committee votes in favor of exploring litigation to recover opioid epidemic costs

A resolution that would explore avenues for litigation to recover expenses incurred by the city from the opioid crisis was unanimously recommended for approval on Monday, July 22 before the Common Council’s Judiciary and Legislation Committee.

File #190458, sponsored by Common Council Alderman Michael J. Murphy, authorizes the City Attorney to investigate litigation options and file suit against drug makers, distributors, and other parties that may be responsible for damages incurred by the City of Milwaukee due to the creation and perpetuation of the opioid epidemic.

Alderman Murphy, co-chair of the City-County Heroin, Opioid and Cocaine Task Force, stated, “Opioid addiction has been a costly plague for the City of Milwaukee and exploring avenues such as this helps the City explore the option of seeking damages from drug-makers. Thousands of governmental entities throughout the United States are filing lawsuits against those companies and distributors engaged in marketing prescription opioids and we can now look at whether we should also move in that direction.”

The file will now go before the full Common Council when it meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 in the 3rd floor Council Chamber at City Hall, 200 E Wells St.

