Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton encourages participation at the Garden Homes Neighborhood Showcase on April 15

WHAT: Garden Homes Neighborhood Showcase

This is an opportunity to connect, inspire and engage more residents in the work of revitalizing neighborhood assets, renewing the collective spirit and energy, and restoring the soul of the community. The showcase also will provide residents with the calendar of events for the year.

The showcase will include booths and stations with information for residents, families and partners of the Garden Homes Neighborhood Initiative. Participants are encouraged to visit each station to learn more about neighborhood strategies, successful work already completed, supportive programs to help residents, and information for families and resource providers.

The showcase also will feature an “Ideas Wall”. Participants can add value to their experience by sharing their input.

Neighbors will share a meal as a way of encouraging people to get to know each other individually and thereby creating community.

WHEN: Monday, April 15 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Garden Homes Lutheran School, 2450 West Roosevelt Drive

WHO: All residents, resource partners, and stakeholders working to improve the Garden Homes neighborhood