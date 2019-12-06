Community event on south side to highlight business opportunities during DNC

Aldermen Mark A. Borkowski, Bob Donovan and Scott Spiker invite residents to attend a south side community event on Wednesday, December 11 featuring members from the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. The event, hosted by the Office of Small Business Development, will take place from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. at American Serb Memorial Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Alderman Borkowski, whose district includes the venue for the December 11 session, said he believes next week’s event will be beneficial for citizens and business owners. “The session will afford a prime opportunity to get firsthand information on a whole host of DNC activities and to also learn about opportunities that are available,” Alderman Borkowski said.

The event will feature a presentation and update on business opportunities from members of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee.

The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. All attendees are asked to register no later than December 9 at https://cityinfosession.eventbrite.com.

For more information contact the Office of Small Business Development at (414) 286-5553 or [email protected] For more information on the 2020 DNC, visit www.milwaukee2020.com.