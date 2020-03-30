COMMUNITY NEWS FLASHES!…

By the Editorial Staff of the
Milwaukee Community Journal
- The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to vote is April 2nd! You can call the City Election Commission at 414-286-3491 for more details.
- First, Coffee Makes You Black (CMUB), the popular eating and meeting place in the heart of the Black community, was faced with permanent closure due to suspiciously slow street construction. Now it must deal with a national and world-wide pandemic, COVIC-19 (also known as coronavirus). But the owners, Bradley and Laurie Thurman are determined not to let a nasty little virus shut them down! CMUB is providing curbside service for customers hankering for their famous chicken and waffles! As the person who sent us this information via text stated: “If we can still go to liquor stores, laundromats, auto supply stores and (quite possibly in the very, very near future-Ed.) drop off our absentee ballots at certain polling locations, then we can support our Black owned businesses that are providing curbside service.” To place your order over the phone or to place a walk-in order to go of those chicken and waffles (or their other mouth-watering offerings) call 414-562-5225. They’re open Tuesday thru Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Leave a Reply