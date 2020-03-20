Complete Count Committee Encourages Residents to Respond to the Census Today

MILWAUKEE— The Greater Milwaukee 2020 Census Complete Count Committee encourages residents to complete the 2020 Census today, March 19. Every household in the greater Milwaukee area is encouraged to participate.

COVID-19 has not hindered the U.S. Census Bureau’s ability to launch the 2020 Census. In fact, the 2020 Census is well underway. From March 12-20, every household in the U.S. will receive the U.S. Census Bureau’s invitation letter to participate in the 2020 Census with specific instructions on how to be counted. For the first time in history, residents will be able to respond online or by phone, but will still be able to respond by mail if they prefer.

“If you have not completed your 2020 Census questionnaire, now is a good time to respond. It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail – and without having to meet a census taker,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Residents may visit my2020census.gov to compete the 2020 Census online. The web address includes specific instructions in English, as well as the following 12 additional languages: Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese.

Residents may call 1-844-330-2020 to complete the 2020 Census over the phone with a Census Questionnaire Assistance representative. Assistance will be provided in English, as well as the same 12 additional languages available online. Telephone assistance is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The language options reflect the rich diversity of both Milwaukee and the U.S. as a whole, and will ensure that over 99% of U.S. households can respond online or over the phone in their preferred language.

“Do not allow fear and false information prevent you from being counted in the 2020 Census. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. In fact, every employee takes an oath to protect your personal information for life,” said Sharon Robinson, Chair of the Complete Count Committee.

Census data will be used to determine the fair allocation of more than $675 billion in federal funds each year over the next 10 years to states and local communities to support education, housing, transportation, health programs and more. Wisconsin receives $12.6 billion annually alone based on census data. For every resident that goes uncounted, Wisconsin risks losing $1,600 every year over the next 10 years. Additionally, census data will decide how many seats Wisconsin has in the U.S. Congress and election wards.

“It only takes about 10 minutes to complete the 2020 Census. The investment is well worth the time for our families and community. Wisconsin benefits from 55 federal programs based on census data, programs that will benefit our most vulnerable populations during the pandemic. These include food assistance, emergency housing and health care, to name a few,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

The U.S. Census is mandated by Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution and takes place every 10 years. The tally must include people of ALL ages, races and ethnic groups regardless of their citizenship status. If you would like more information about the 2020 Census, please visit: milwaukee.gov/2020Census or 2020Census.gov.