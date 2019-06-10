Concert At Lincoln Park features Christopher’s Project

During the summers in Milwaukee we are known for our many festivals and concerts. The biggest music festival which is known around is Summer Fest.Throughout the summer there are other concerts all around at various parks like Jazz in the Park happening at cathedral Square Park.Chill on the Hill is also a popular one, along with multiple concerts at Lake Park. Great Events, but for some who may live on the north side transportation can be an issue. It is for that reason that I applaud these two neighborhood organizations; the first is Washington Park who hosts concerts every Wednesdays. The second is a newcomer.

The friends of Lincoln Park had their summer kickoff concert on Tuesday at Lincoln Park. Headlining the event was local band Christopher’s Project, who provided a mix of soul and jazz to set the stage. The group, who is no stranger to the stage having opened for the likes of the Temptations, had the crown going early. Attendees of all ages were able to enjoy t music as well as free ice cream provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. Other vendors such as Doctor Dawgs, Petes Pops, were available for purchase.

The event was a success as locals and people from all around were able to come together and enjoy the night. I look forward to more in the summer that are conveniently located for all.