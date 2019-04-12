Connect with the Experts at 30th Annual Wisconsin Lenders Conference

Registration is now open for the 30th annual Wisconsin Lenders Conference, a key event for commercial banking updates, professional development and networking in the state of Wisconsin.

The all-day event will take place May 16 at the Kalahari Resort and Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

The conference informs financial professionals on U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) programs, regulatory changes and other topics.

It is organized by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Stevens Point and the UW-Stevens Point Continuing Education Department. More than 350 professionals are expected to attend.

This opportunity is relevant for banking professionals (CEOs, financial executives, loan officers, credit analysts and collection managers), and economic development professionals and small business owners also will benefit. “This event provides a wealth of information for financial professionals, and each year the attendees are always impressed by the sessions and the exhibitors at the event,” says Melissa Meschke, director of the SBDC at UW-Stevens Point.

The keynote speaker is Kristina Pence-Dunow, CEO of Hometown Trolley in Crandon. She was named the 2017 Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year by the SBA for growing her manufacturing company through acquisition and eco-friendly competitive offerings and continues to add to her success each year.

The conference cost of $299 includes a choice of 25 breakout sessions, an SBA awards luncheon, exhibitor tables, networking and evening reception. On May 17, two additional morning options are available. The Risk Management Association (RMA) will hold a half-day workshop, “Using Risk Based Loan Covenants.” A golf networking opportunity will be held at Trappers Turn. Both have separate registration and fees.

The conference organizers would like to thank this year’s sponsors: SBA, RMA, First Business Bank, WBD, Anastasi Jellum, Byline Bank, Capitol Lien and Business Lending Partners (BLP).

“Lenders are key for the critical access to capital that small businesses need at every stage,” says Eric Ness, SBA’s Wisconsin district director. “SBA is proud to mark 30 years of participating in and supporting the Wisconsin Lenders’ Conference.”

To register and learn more, visit www.uwsp.edu/lenders.

If you have questions, contact the UW-Stevens Point SBDC at 715-346-3838 or [email protected]