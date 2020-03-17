Coronavirus Update2 – SDC News Release

Coronavirus Prompts Social Development Commission to Reduce Services, Cancel Activities

This afternoon, the Social Development Commission (SDC) announced it will limit services and cancel several upcoming activities due to risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, SDC programs that continue operation will be significantly modified to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees.

“We know the disruption in service will impact Milwaukee County residents,” says SDC CEO George Hinton. “However, our first priority must be public safety. As the coronavirus continues to spread in Milwaukee County, we must do our part and follow recommendations from city, state and federal health departments as well as other agencies. Many of our services cater to older adults who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic.”

The following cancellations or changes will impact service starting Wednesday, March 18th and will remain in effect until Sunday, April 19th.

SDC’s North Avenue headquarters and administrative offices will remain open Monday thru Friday from

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business and Career Services:

All Absolute Advantage, ChefStart and YouthBuild classes or activities are cancelled.

Education Services:

All GED/HSED classes will be conducted online. No classes will be held at SDC. All testing in SDC’s Pearson Vue Center is suspended.

Senior Services

All Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion program activities are cancelled.

Youth Services

All youth activities including Saturday events are cancelled.

Mental Health and Wellness:

All mental health counseling services are cancelled.

Navigators who help customers find health care benefits will have limited hours online only. There will be no in-person consultations.

Residential Services

SDC’s home energy auditors will continue with scheduled home visits. Safety is the priority so all visits will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Personal Finance and Tax Services:

VITA:

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be limited. Customers should schedule appointments by calling (414) 206-2262. Customers will be required to drop off paperwork and pick up completed work after being contacted by SDC. There will no face-to-face tax preparations.

New hours of operation are :

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VITA services will only be offered at the following locations :

1730 W. North Avenue, Milwaukee

2968 S. Chase Avenue, Milwaukee

VITA preparers will no longer complete Homestead only returns .

Customers needing Homestead only assistance should contact the

Wisconsin Department of Revenue at (414)227-4907

Financial Education: All one-on-one financial coaching sessions and workshops are cancelled.

Nutritional Services: SDC’s Nutritional Services department will continue to provide food to local day care centers and potentially Milwaukee County neighborhood food sites.

Also Note:

In addition to service changes, SDC’s election for District One and District Two Commissioners is postponed. All board meetings and activities are cancelled.