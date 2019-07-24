Council committee moves fireworks legislation forward

The Judiciary and Legislation Committee on Monday, July 22 recommended for approval legislation that seeks to make it tougher for Milwaukee residents to purchase fireworks at Wisconsin locations where fireworks are sold.

The committee Monday voted 5-0 to recommend adoption of Common Council file #190580, a resolution directing the Department of Administration – Intergovernmental Relations Division to seek introduction and passage of legislation relating to the sale of fireworks to residents of communities in which their possession and use are prohibited.

Currently, fireworks are routinely sold in Wisconsin municipalities outside of Milwaukee (and other Wisconsin communities where fireworks are illegal) and there is no requirement for the seller to check where the buyer resides. If passed by the full Council, file #190580 would direct the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Division to push the Legislature to change state law to require fireworks sellers to first check whether a buyer resides in a community where the possession and use of fireworks are prohibited.

Additionally, file #190580 – sponsored by Alderman Cavalier Johnson, Alderman Michael J. Murphy andAlderwoman Nikiya Dodd — would also direct the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Division to push the Legislature to make the requirements of obtaining a fireworks distributor license more stringent.

The file is expected to go before the full Common Council when it meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 in the third floor Council Chamber at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

The full Council meeting on July 30 will be televised live on the City Channel (Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable and on AT&T U-Verse Channel 99) in the City of Milwaukee. It can also be viewed via streaming video on the City website atmilwaukee.gov/Channel25.