County Board Vice Chair Marcelia Nicholson to Join Juneteenth Day Celebration

MILWAUKEE – County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson will celebrate Juneteenth Day this year by engaging directly with festival goers about how they can be involved in their local government.

Supervisor Nicholson will host the Milwaukee County Board’s information booth from 8:00AM to 5:00PM on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, with support from County Board staff.

The County Board’s booth at the annual Juneteenth celebration will include historical information about Black Supervisors who have served on the Board, as well as informational material about the role of County Supervisors and the legislative process.

Supervisor Nicholson is a former Miss Juneteenth Pageant participant, and grew up in the 53206 zip code, where she enjoyed attending Juneteenth Day with her family every year.

The County Board’s booth will be located on MLK Drive between Burleigh St. and Chambers St., in front of Rose Park.

Several additional Supervisors are expected to be in attendance throughout the day.

WHO: Milwaukee County Board Vice Chair Marcelia Nicholson

WHAT: Public engagement during Milwaukee Juneteenth Celebration

WHEN: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 8am – 5pm

WHERE: MLK Drive between Burleigh St. and Chambers St