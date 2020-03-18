Covering Common Council proceedings and the limit on gatherings of 10 or more people

All-

With the order today by Governor Evers that bans all public gatherings of 10 or more, in-person news media access to meetings of the Common Council and/or its committees will be impacted going forward.

Common Council: There are plans to conduct full meetings of the Council by proxy (via Go to Meeting, etc.) whereby Council members will not necessarily be physically present in the Council Chamber to conduct business. However, there will be essential staff members present. No members of the media will be granted access.

Council committees: With the exception of the Steering and Rules Committee (8 members), each standing committee of the Council includes 5 members and one staff assistant. The Licenses Committee requires attendance by two additional individuals – the License Division manager (or designee) and an officer with the Milwaukee Police Department’s License Investigation Unit.

Priority must be given to those individuals deemed necessary to conduct the business of meetings. Members of the media will be admitted as circumstances permit.

All Council proceedings are televised live on the City Channel (streaming via Milwaukee.gov/channel25 or on Spectrum Cable channel 25 and U-Verse channel 99) and reporters can monitor the telecasts as needed for coverage.

We greatly appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time.