DCF Honors Six Social Workers for Outstanding Service to Families

(MADISON) – In recognition of Gov. Tony Evers declaring March as Social Work Month in Wisconsin, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) honored the efforts of six child welfare professionals with the 2019 Caring for Kids award.

DCF Secretary-designee Emilie Amundson presented the awards during a ceremony today at the State Capitol. The six professionals represent Lutheran Social Services, University of Wisconsin – Madison’s School of Social Work, and Milwaukee, Racine and Winnebago counties. The individuals exemplify dedication and passion in service to the people of their communities.

“Child welfare professionals are devoted to helping people overcome difficult situations and cope with the trauma they have experienced,” said DCF Secretary Amundson. “They are the unsung heroes within our communities and I am proud to honor such amazing and compassionate individuals – many of whom dedicated their entire professional lives to the children and families of Wisconsin.”

Presented with awards were:

Emma Lutzke of Lutheran Social Services

Dutch Leydel of Racine County Human Services Department

Jeanne Nutter of UW-Madison’s School of Social Work

Sara Strong of DCF’s Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services

Pam Weber and Corey Roth of Winnebago County Department of Human Services

Award selection criteria included years of service and experience, adapting to new initiatives, advocacy, leadership and a proven record of ensuring the well-being of children and families.

To learn more about the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, visit www.dcf.wisconsin.gov or follow@WisDCF on Twitter.