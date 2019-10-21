Deadria Garrett Educates the Community on Financial Literacy

On Saturday, October 19th, Milwaukee’s own Deadria Garrett of iCare Credit Restoration, LLC held her very first Finance My 2020 Workshop. This workshop was a free educational event with the ultimate goal of spreading financial information amongst the city. As a credit consultant, offering free consultations for anyone who needs it, she decided to take things to the next level.

She has been in the financial industry for 3 plus years, running her own business for the past 2. She’s extremely educated, having been mentored by Milwaukee’s finest, Darvin Moore. Ms. Garrett has a passion for her people. She’s a genuine individual who simply wants to see everybody win.

At the workshop, participants had lots of fun while admitting up to their financial truths and learning valuable information. Topics of discussion varied from personal credit, financial education, savings, to business credit with Bill Toombs of The Credit Camp.

Great work like this must continue right here in our community. With Milwaukee being the 2nd poorest city in Wisconsin and the 2nd poorest city in America, according to cbsnews.com, there’s lots of room for amazing events like this. 36.5% of workers earn less than $25,000 a year. Only 3% of people make over $150,000.

Yikes! This tell us that there is something wrong with how we, as a community, view our finances. Granted in my opinion there are many variables that produced this outcome, now is the time we break free. As we know, finances are essential. We cannot live without our finances.

Therefore it’s important for us to dedicate ourselves to financial education. We have to learn more about money and then unlearn many of our current financial strategies.

Many of us have been in situations where we are completely burnt out financially. Many of us have lived and are living paycheck to paycheck. Many of us have tried our hardest to stretch our funds to make ends meet and have fell short.

This type of financial bondage has been present for generations. I just want to encourage everyone to take control. Get educated about finances— not just by your typical personal banker or financial advisor but through books and reading and attending informative events like Deadria Garrett’s Finance My 2020 Workshop.

Ms. Garrett thank you for all that you have done and are doing right here in our community. We need it.