Dear Mommas

To all the mothers living well, and the ones in the struggle
I want to thank you for your strength, making gold out of rubble
You keep us out of trouble even when we don’t listen
Until it all falls down now it’s your love that we missing
You always pay attention, even when we are wrong telling us to hold on urging us to be strong
And even when you’re alone because we so caught up self
You praying hard to our God to keep us safe to bring us all wealth
I could go on for 12, hours that is talking about how you keep a house with food and 6 kids
Always handle your biz so wise and so true
To all the mothers out there I appreciate and love you
