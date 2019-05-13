Dear Mommas

To all the mothers living well, and the ones in the struggle

I want to thank you for your strength, making gold out of rubble

You keep us out of trouble even when we don’t listen

Until it all falls down now it’s your love that we missing

You always pay attention, even when we are wrong telling us to hold on urging us to be strong

And even when you’re alone because we so caught up self

You praying hard to our God to keep us safe to bring us all wealth

I could go on for 12, hours that is talking about how you keep a house with food and 6 kids

Always handle your biz so wise and so true

To all the mothers out there I appreciate and love you