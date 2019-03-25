Dear Parents: Kids Dream Too

Have you ever sat down with your kid and had a full blown conversation with them about their future? Have you ever asked your kid what they desire to be when they grow up? If so, you know just how big of an imagination the young people have.

So many youth and young people have big dreams of becoming successful. Now a days there’s such a variety of responses when you pose the question of “what do you want to be when you grow up.” Kids are making up in their mind that it’s cool to dream big and nothing’s too far fetched.

Whether the kids want to be a Dr, firefighter, builder, a music artist or a CEO, it’s our job as parents to believe in them first. We as parents should be focusing on their strengths and finding ways to invest in their interests. But how you may ask. And to your point, that’s a good question.

Our kids are indeed a valuable piece to our future. In fact, the truth is that they are our future. They are truly our future architects, business representatives, and care takers. After all, we won’t be young forever. Therefore it’s important that we begin to cater to our children and assist them in their personal development at a young age.

Okay so you may be thinking, “well it sounds good but how?” Well let me share some strategies that I feel help our households consistently create positive behavior and development.

Roles vs Relationships

Granted we, as parents have a role to play in our child’s life, it’s not just about the role as a mommy or a daddy. It’s also about the relationship we develop with our kids that matters most. Focus on developing a genuine relationship with your kids. Get to know your kid. Although you made them, respect them. Respect them in your language, in your tone, and even with their feelings. Displaying your love through healthy discussion will generally put them in a place where they will feel they can talk to you. Building trust is a must.

Date Your Kid

Spending time with your kid is essential in discovering their strengths. Set designated time aside specifically for them and if you have more than one kid, although family time is extremely important, taking each kid out individually is one thing that’s going to make a difference. Just think about it. All of your kids are different so being able to have one on one time not only builds trust but you will be able to tailor your support in ways that matter most when you can personally identify those sacred places.

Create Family Study Time

I personally find that creating family study time is extremely effective in getting to know your kid. Taking them to the library, community colleges, and local book stores in the area opens up their minds at a young age. Reading and studying together creates routine and helps your kids to structure their interests. By making book choices and allowing them to use quiet time productively gives them room for creativity. This works great and will give you an inside look at what your child likes and how they best express it.

Believe in Your Kid

As simple as is sounds, it’s important that your kids knows you are a person they can not only trust but look up to and be encouraged by. Yes, you have many roles to play but being their number one fan means the world to them. No matter how hard headed your child may be, begin to let them know that they will be great one day. Encourage your kid to shoot for the moon because they’re destined to land in the stars. There’s nothing that can stop your child’s greatness when they’re greatness is well kept up.

Kids dreams are like seeds and it’s up to us to water the plants in its early stages. Our kids have purpose and gifts that can reach well beyond our imagination if catered to properly. Our kids aren’t just our responsibility. They are our future and we have to do our best to treat them as such, keeping them involved in activities that ignite their creativeness. After all, they’re worth every bit of it.