Dental care event for low-income children in Milwaukee

GIVE KIDS A SMILE® AND HEAD START DENTAL DAY TO PROVIDE $25,000 IN DONATED CARE TO LOW-INCOME CHILDREN

MILWAUKEE – Hundreds of children from low-income families in the Milwaukee area will receive free dental exams, fluoride treatments, cleanings, oral health education and limited emergency treatment from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Marquette University School of Dentistry, 1801 W. Wisconsin Ave. The total amount of donated dental care is estimated to reach $25,000 on the day, and even includes oral hygiene instruction to parents and caregivers on the habits that their children should practice at home.

Children ages 1 to 16 are welcome, and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Care will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and carried out by more than 100 volunteer dental professionals, dental and hygiene students and faculty. Dental supplies will be provided by Henry Schein, Colgate, Greater Milwaukee Dental Association and MUSoD.

Dental health education and proper oral care starting at a young age are both driving goals of this event. Following exams, children are given educational resources and provided with appointments to community clinics to encourage continued care.

“It’s so important to educate and instill good habits in kids at an early age when it comes to taking care of their teeth,” said event chair Dr. Lauren Murray. “This year, we’ve lowered the minimum age for eligible children from two years to one so that we can lay the groundwork even earlier for a lifetime of good oral health. We are excited to give these kids the important treatment they need that they otherwise may not have received.”

Numerous children who will be seen at this event are enrolled in Milwaukee Public Schools’ Head Start Program or another Head Start Program in the surrounding area. Head Start is a federally funded program that provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children and families. These services and resources are designed to support children’s growth and development in a positive learning environment.

This event is organized annually by the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association and MUSoD with assistance from Milwaukee Public School Head Start, United Community Center Head Start, Acelero Head Start and Next Door Foundation Head Start.

