Dirty Secrets: Where Hidden Germs are Lurking in Your Home

Nasty bugs, found in poo, lurk all over the average home – not just in the bathroom.

To test which areas of the home are the filthiest Which? looked at 10 commonly used items.

Results showed that light switches, the kettle handle, kitchen sponge, remote control, bin lid, door handles, toothbrush holder, toilet seat and taps are the dirtiest area in the home.

The surfaces were rife with bacteria, some completely harmless and others a little more suspect.

Fecal matter, including E.coli, was found on the kitchen sponge, kitchen bin, kettle handle and toilet seat.

SPONGES AND DISHCLOTHS

The kitchen sponge is a hotpot for bacteria to breed and some may be potentially harmful.

Using hot water and washing-up liquid alone will not kill all the bacteria.

You should put it in the dishwasher and wash on a high-temperature program or soak it in bleach overnight.

This still won’t kill everything, but will hold germs at bay.

You should replace your sponge every week.

