Distinguished Physician Leads Ophthalmology Section of the National Medical Association

Benjeil Z. Edghill, MD, has been appointed chair of the National Medical Association (NMA) Ophthalmology Section. The ophthalmology section of the NMA has been a leading force in eliminating disparities in minority healthcare and promoting optimal health through its focus on the collective interest of ophthalmologists and patients of color.

​Dr. Edghill will serve a two-year term as chair of ​the NMA ​Ophthalmology section. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native has been practicing in Staten Island for the past 1​2 years as the only glaucoma fellowship trained ophthalmologist on the island.

He leads the ophthalmology section as it convenes during the NMA’s Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly held July 27-30 at the Hawaiian Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The convention brings members of the medical community together to learn and celebrate diversity in medicine while focusing on the mission of promoting eye health care equity, increasing workforce diversity in the field of ophthalmology, educating and being the voice of our physicians, patients, and communities; all while enhancing the quality of life of patients and eliminating health care disparities ​in America and throughout the world.

​Dr. Edghill is committed to helping the underserved through community service and on medical missions, including trips to Ghana and Haiti. He is a member of the organization Association Haitenne De Development Humain, which promotes the betterment of Haitians through humanitarian programs that focus on healthcare, education, culture and development in Haiti and Louisiana.

He is one of the founding members of the David K. McDonogh Scholarship, which is dedicated to building a diverse pipeline in Ophthalmology and Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) specialties. He also serves on the board of Sankofa Community Empowerment, a local community organization and his passion is helping young people of color to achieve their full potential through mentorship.

​Dr. Edghill​ earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received the prestigious Morehead Award Scholarship. He attended Duke University School of Medicine, receiving the Dean’s scholarship, the Nathan Award and the Charles Johnson Award. He also earned the ARVO/NEI Travel Fellowship Award and Research to Prevent Blindness Fellowship Grant.

His formal ophthalmology training was done at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn. As a resident, he entered the Rabb Venable competition and took first place in 2006 for his research on retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). He returned to the Duke Eye Center to complete his glaucoma and anterior segment fellowship under the chairmanship of David Epstein, MD.

About the National Medical Association

Founded in 1895, the National Medical Association is the collective voice of African American physicians and the leading force for parity and justice in medicine and the elimination of disparities in health. The NMA is a national professional and scientific organization representing the interests of more than 50,000 African American physicians and the patients they serve.