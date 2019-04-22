When you think of the term “education” what comes to mind? Most of us think of going to grade school, high school, graduating and going off to college. At least that’s what we’ve been taught education is for a very long time. Most people in the world today will tell to go to college, obtain a degree so you can work a “good job”.

“Good Job” meaning one that pays decent, with insurance benefits, 401k and more. It is taught that this will set you up to live a comfortable lifestyle. Only thing is, college is beginning to have a negative reputation amongst many millennials. Interesting enough it’s becoming more expensive to attend college and it’s beginning to seem as if it’s a complete waste of money.

So many people are now attending what we call “Google University” and are making it a lot quicker than the college students that are putting themselves in debt and never finding work in the field they were going for.

This makes life interesting as a millennial because we’re beginning to see more choices when it comes to lifestyle. Not everyone wants to spend their twenty’s in college, which is fine.

I personally feel there is no right or wrong decision when deciding how you plan to educate yourself as long as you commit yourself to higher learning. Sure, school isn’t for everyone but just because it’s not for you doesn’t mean anyone is less than the next.

I believe no matter what field you plan to get in, being educated is a must. You don’t just want to gather all of your education online, you should mix it up. You shouldn’t just only want to learn about certain niches, become a well rounded educated individual. And I say this for two reasons.

Number one, there’s nothing worse than obtaining a degree in a particular field, landing a job for 80k, for example, and then tying all your money up with debt and bills that leave you without wiggle room; for what would be the difference between that and minimum wage? A better car? A bigger house?

Secondly, if you prefer the self education option, that’s absolutely fine but don’t sell yourself short. Don’t not take a course because you think it’s going to be hard. In fact, take it on for that very reason and while you do, learn things along the way, network, build and connect with great people that could be a valuable asset to your life. If you self educate in hopes to run your own business, know that there’s always levels up. You can always know more and learn more. Whatever you do, don’t put a cap on your learning style.

As a graduate, I feel there’s nothing wrong with going to school for a degree but also educate yourself about money. Learn how to invest and make your money grow. Learn how to make your money work for you instead of trading all your time for money.

As a business owner, I feel learning is everything. You can reach higher heights as you push yourself. Elevation starts in the mind and the mind is without limits.

So no matter which side of the table you’re on, educate yourself and do it well. The greatest people fell in love with success, studied it, and then became it and you can too!