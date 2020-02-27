Education endowment established by local couple

Sheldon and Celeste Cuffie Create Concordia Endowment in Honor of their Fathers

Sheldon and Celeste Cuffie were both raised in central city Milwaukee by hard working families.

They both went on to excel as corporate leaders as a result of the strong examples their fathers lived before them on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, March 24, they will officially launch the Cuffie Stevens Endowment in honor of Jonathan Cuffie and Tom Stevens.

Jonathan Cuffie was the first Black foreman and expeditor at Grede Foundries in Milwaukee.

Tom Stevens owned a successful construction trucking business for many years.

There is a large body of research showing a disparities gap when it comes to Black STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) college students.

Sheldon and Celeste hope to change this by providing financial support to STEM students of color.

Both Sheldon and Celeste are graduates of Concordia University of Wisconsin and believe in the mission of the school, thus the endowment was established at their alma mater.

The Cuffie Stevens Endowment allows others who would like to pay it forward the opportunity to directly have a meaningful impact in lives of underrepresented students.

A networking event and fundraiser. The individual ticket price it $20. All funds raised from the ticket sales go towards the endowment.