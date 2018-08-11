Election Protection (866-OUR-VOTE), League of Women Voters, Milwaukee Area Labor Council to Assist Wisconsin Voters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Election Protection , the nation’s largest nonpartisan voter protection coalition led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law , in conjunction with our partners the League of Women Voters and the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, will provide live phone assistance to voters in Wisconsin during the August 14 Primary.

Lawyers will staff the state-wide, nonpartisan hotline live 6am until 9pm EDT. Election Protection volunteers can answer questions and assist voters encountering problems voting. Prior to Primary Day, volunteers will respond to voters’ messages left on the hotline.

The Election Protection hotlines are:

* 866-OUR-VOTE (ENGLISH) – administered by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

* 888-VE-Y-VOTA (SPANISH/ENGLISH) – administered by the NALEO Educational Fund

* 888-API-VOTE (multiple ASIAN LANGUAGES/ENGLISH) – administered by APIAVote & Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC

* 844-YALLA-US (ARABIC/ENGLISH) – administered by the Arab American Institute.

“The Election Protection 866-OUR-VOTE hotline is a resource for all eligible voters who face problems registering or voting, seek to report complaints, or otherwise need information to meaningfully participate in elections in their community,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Election Protection stands ready to help ensure that everyone has the opportunity to exercise the fundamental right to vote.”

ELECTION PROTECTION works year-round, to help all American voters through field monitors, voter education and an expansive network of national partners and state advocates to respond to voters’ questions and concerns.