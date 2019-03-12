ELECTION WATCH 2019 THE MILWAUKEE SPRING ELECTION

Statewide General Election April 2, 2019
Wis. Supreme Court Justice:
Lisa Neubauer v. Brian Hagedorn
Milwaukee Circuit Court Branch 40:
Danielle Shelton v. Andrew Jones
Uncontested Milwaukee Circuit Court Races:
Derek Mosley (Branch 2) • Phil Chavez (Branch 3)
Milwaukee School Board:
At Large (was Terry Falk)
Stefanie Dugan
Bob Peterson
District 1 (was Mark Sain)
Shyla Deacon
Marva Herndon
District 2
Wendell Harris (Incumbent)
Erika Siemsen
District 3 (was Michael Bonds)
Catrina Crane
Sequanna Taylor
District 8 (was Carol Voss)
Megan O’Halloran
Kathryn Gabor
Early Voting/In-Person
Absentee Voting (IPAV) Schedule
March 11-March 30
Zeidler Municipal Building, 841
N. Broadway
March 18-March 30
*Midtown Center, 5700 W. Capitol Dr. (Enter from 56th and Capitol, pass The Pick n’ Save. Located across from Foot Locker, Next to Nails Today)
*Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma
Early Voting Hours:
Monday-Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm (3/23 & 3/30)
Sunday 10am to 2pm (3/24)
Election Day Voting:
Tuesday, April 2, 7am to 8pm
at your polling place
All offices are nonpartisan,
no parties will be listed.
city.milwaukee.gov/election-
see your ballot (21 days prior to election)
myvote.wi.gov-answers to questions on voting and Photo ID
mkewardflyers.org-current electeds and contact info
* IMPORTANT: Midtown Center and Zablocki Library do NOT have voting hours until MARCH 18
VOTE! APRIL 2, 2019
