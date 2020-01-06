Empowerment Realty Group Homebuyers Seminar

Cynthia Dixon and John Atrim of Empowerment Realty Group kicked the year off strong with a first time homebuyers seminar. They have been in real estate for over a decade and they are committed to serving our young people, teaching them about the many powers of real estate. The event hosts and guests came together with Associated Bank to make sure those seeking to purchase a home have all the knowledge and resources they need.

Like anything else in life, the more you know the better chances you have of making a sound decision. The seminar shared information regarding the basics of becoming a home owner and developing the right mindset. They touched on the things you should know and research as well as what you need to put yourself in a good situation before visiting a lender.

Aside from stability credentials, the event discussed credit and what you need to be pre-approved. The Owner of iCare Credit Restoration was in the building and shared a deeper insight about credit and why your credit report is so important when getting ready to purchase. They discussed the do’s and don’ts to credit because it’s very important when comes to approvals.

After discussing credit a lender from Associated Bank stepped in to discuss what lenders are looking for and what grants are available for first time home buyers.

Since attending the Empowerment Realty Group seminar I can honestly say the city is extremely excited about home buying. Many faces of color are beginning to dig into ownership full fledged. These are the things that spark greatness. It sparks security. It encourages others to keep going no matter what.

I’d like to personally thank the Empowerment Realty Group for the work that they’re doing. It’s much appreciated. We definitely need more and more events like this.