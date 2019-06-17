Every Kid Needs a Father

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers working hard to make a difference in their child’s lives. You are the real MVPs. Granted a child can grow up without their Dad and turn out just fine, but having Dad in their life makes all the difference in the world.

Fathers have a big role to play in any kids life. If it’s a girl, Daddy sets the standard for a lot of things. For instance, typically active Fathers are the first to date their little girls. They are the first to love unconditionally. They hold and open doors. They drive and pump the gas. They set the tone for what she likes and will crave.

As little girls grow up they begin to look for similar treatment. They want to feel how Dad made her feel. They want love and love only.

Women who grow up without a solid relationship with their father end up having a rough time in the dating world. She ends up settling for attention, often times in the wrong way. A lot of girls lack value when growing up without a father. They don’t feel so worthy. Sometimes they don’t feel pretty. Not to say a woman can’t grow up with morals without a father but list goes on.

Boys who grow up with their father generally have a better sense of what it takes to be a man. Daddy teaches boys how to become men by spending time and going out to take care of business. Boys learn principles around their fathers. They look up to their fathers.

Again, fathers set the tone. They show their boys what’s cool and what’s not. They demonstrate how to treat people. Active fathers play a huge role in a boy’s way they view themselves.

I believe that’s the reason a lot of guys feel lost without their father. Lots of times they don’t develop quickly. They stay in an childlike mindset longer because no one taught them how to be a man. They weren’t taught how to love on their mate, take care of house duties without a fuss, or how to respect others. Also, often times boys vent growing up when they don’t have a father. They want someone to look up to and be like.

This makes the father critical in the household. It’s necessary for kids to have their fathers in their life. The great thing is there are man incredible fathers out there doing what they need to do, making a difference at home with their kids. And that matters big time. Super huge shoutout to those fathers. On the other hand, for those who may lack in that area as a father, it’s never too late to try. You kids not only deserves it but it truly means the world.

Go Fathers!