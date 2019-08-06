EWI Read to Lead

Ready Rally at Next Door‘s Early Childhood Education Center on September 18, 2019

Fun and exciting event to showcase the rewards reading books has to offer

EWI members will be present and Milwaukee author, Jamie Vacho Knisbeck, and Illustrator, Charlie Christman

Milwaukee, WI, September 18, 2019 – Executive Women International (EWI) will be hosting a Reading Rally event at Next Door, an early childhood education center. EWI adopted this organization and will be providing books during the rally for nearly 950 students. The Reading Rally chairperson, Christine Healy stated, “In addition to the book donations, EWI will also provide cinch sacks, tooth-brushes, tooth-paste, bookmarks to the children, and large rug for the center. “

There will be over 80 members from across the United States and Canada attending this event and participating in reading to the students. Also, EWI is partnering with local Milwaukee author, Jamie Vacho Knisbeck, and Illustrator, Charlie Christman, who will present their book, “Ivy Grace and the Birthday Monster,” to the children. A surprise visit from “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will also entertain them.

Author, Jamie Vacho Knisbeck, is a fun, loving, and passionate woman who loves family, food and gardening. Jamie lives in Wisconsin with her music-loving husband, Trevor, two daughters, Zoie, who you you’ll find swimming in the waters, Sidney will be tapping across the stage, and her son, Dax, who is two and will greet you with a roar of a dinosaur and gladly dual you to a sword fight.

Illustrator Charlie Christman, works as a preschool teacher and a commercial artist in Milwaukee. He loves teaching young children through art discovery. He has contributed printed work for magazines, and children’s books. Among them are the “Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Activity Book.”

About the Organization: Executive Women International is a professional association made up of a diverse range of member firms and individual representatives. Unlike an industry specific association, Executive Women International recognizes the power in connecting women and men of different industries and varied backgrounds.

With a long history and a vibrant membership, Executive Women International brings a unique experience to its membership beginning with a network of chapters throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to their geographical reach EWI offers the following:

Career Building opportunities, including monthly Professional Development Programs and EWI’s Annual Academy of Leadership.

Community support by offering Student Scholarship Opportunities and other philanthropic activities.

Ability to connect with fellow representatives outside of and in support of their firms throughout their communities and internationally.

For more information contact:

Christine Healy –Corporate Board Member & Reading Rally Chairperson

[email protected]