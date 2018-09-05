Expo to Celebrate Fire, Police and EMS Professionals and Careers Sept. 8 at MATC’s Oak Creek Campus

OAK CREEK, Wis. (Aug. 20, 2018) – Milwaukee Area Technical College will host a free, public “Fire Police EMS Expo” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Oak Creek Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave. The Expo is designed to encourage adults and children to explore, understand and celebrate the work of firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians. MATC trains students for careers in all three protective services fields.

The event kicks off with a 9 a.m. Antique and Active Emergency Vehicle Parade; followed by a September 11 Memorial Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The Flight for Life helicopter will arrive for viewing at 11:30 a.m. (weather/emergency dependent). Visitors also can watch demonstrations and view displays of tactical maneuvers, vehicle extraction, protective services training standards demonstrated by MATC instructors and students, police dogs and motorcycles. Interactive activities for children and adults include an obstacle course, a coloring contest and exploration of the Milwaukee Fire Department Survive Alive house.

The Expo also features a protective services job fair, safety fair, free gun safety locks, and an auction benefiting the Milwaukee Area Junior Fire Institute and the

Police Officer Support Team. There will be free snacks and food for purchase, free parking and free Expo t-shirts for the first 1,000 visitors.

Co-sponsors include the Bell Ambulance, the Milwaukee Fire Historical Society, the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute, Modern Woodmen of America, Police Officer Support Team and Waterstone Bank.

For more information, contact Doug Braun at [email protected]. (262) 212-9005.

