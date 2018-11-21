Families can receive free admission to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s Sendik’s Day event on November 24th by shopping for select products at Sendik’s Food Markets

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum will host Sendik’s Day on Saturday, November24, with a special admission offer that enables families to access the Museum’s hands-on, educational exhibits and programs for free when purchasing select products from vendor sponsors, Breadsmith, Fyffes, Kemps and Sargento. Sendik’s Day is a special admission day, when families can purchase the following products at Sendik’s Food Markets and receive one free admission to the Museum on Saturday, November 24, when presenting their receipt: (One admission per product.)

• Loaf of Breadsmith bread

• Fyffes bananas (2 lbs. or more) or one pineapple

• Any Kemps Sweet Me super premium ice cream, JoyfulScoops frozen yogurt or half-gallon of flavored milk

• Any Sargento 8 oz. shredded cheese

Families can enjoy the Museum’s special exhibits, like Let’s Play Railway!, sponsored by Wm. K. Walthers, Inc., and enjoy favorites like the pretend Sendik’s Food Market in Home Town. The Museum’ Be A Maker space will host a workshop featuring the color red and visitors that present one of the signature, red Sendik’s Food Markets bags will receive a special discount on any Museum membership purchase.

Where: Betty Brinn Children’s

929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

When: Saturday November 24, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00p.m.:

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5p.m.

Admission: $9 per person; $8 for seniors (ages 55+); children age 1 and younger are free; outof- state visitors will be charged $1 more per person

Phone: 414-390-5437

Website: bbcmkids.org