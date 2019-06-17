Fathers Celebrated at Sherman Park

According to a study by Wisconsinfathers.com, there are over 23 million kids who do not live with their biological fathers. The study also found that nearly 40 perfect of kids who have divorced parents, have not see their fathers in over a year. In Milwaukee, a separate study done by countyhealthrankings.com found that nearly 50 percent of households are run by single parents. I was fortunate enough to have both parents growing up, something I never thought twice about until I reached my other adult years. The trend for absentee fathers was growing, and I was starting to see the effects of others.

It takes a village to raise a child indeed, included in that support is the community highlighting good fathers. On Sunday June16th the day of Fathers day the 31stannual celebration of fathers did just that. Held at Sherman Park the event started with a prayer and worship service that lead to the main festivities.

The event was Co hosted by Fathers for Progress, as well as founder of We Got This Andre Ellis. The event had everything from free barbeque, haircuts, prizes and entertainment.

“I look forward to this every year.” One Milwaukee man said this as he explained the importance of highlighting fathers who are active.

It is another stigma among the African American community that fathers do not stay around, I saw evidence of the opposite as I walked through the even to see 98% of Black men in attendance. To all good fathers, Happy Fathers Day and thank you for setting the standard.