FDA crackdown on e-cigarettes is correct move

Joint Statement by Alderman Michael J. Murphy and Alderman Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

The FDA’s announcement of a crackdown on E-cigarettes sales among youth is an encouraging step toward better public health for all.

In his statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., says use of e-cigarettes has reached an “epidemic proportion of growth” among young people. This echoes a long-time concern of ours and was our driving force behind sponsoring a comprehensive public health package addressing this very issue.

In May and June, the Common Council unanimously passed resolutions that prohibit use of e-cigarettes on City property and in public places where state law currently bans smoking and prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes to minors.

It was helpful to have established state statute that we as policy makers for the City of Milwaukee could codify into local law. So when a body with the scope and resources as the federal government is taking note of this issue, we are very encouraged we can continue to turn the tide.

It is vital the FDA follows through on its words. At the same time, it is not the time to become complacent just because the federal government is taking action. We need to continue sending the message to our youth that no matter what flavor they come in, e-cigarettes are both addictive for the user and harmful to those breathing in the secondhand smoke.