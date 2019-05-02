Felony Charge Dropped Against Former NFL Player Desmond Marrow in Police Brutality Case

“This is what happens when God steps in,” said Marrow.

(Blacknews.com) Nationwide — The Law Office of Gerald Griggs announces the conclusion of Desmond Marrow’s criminal case. Desmond Marrow faced one count of Felony Obstruction, Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Driving, and Aggressive Driving.

On December 2, 2017, 31-year old Desmond Marrow was handcuffed, slammed on his head, and brutally choked by Henry County Police Officer David Rose after a motorist threw a can of coke at Marrow on Jonesboro Road in Henry County. The incident was captured on a cell phone by witnesses of the incident, in which Marrow can be heard gasping for air as he states, “I can’t breathe.” In dash cam video, Rose told his partner, “I’m not going to write it down, but hell yeah I choked that (expletive deleted).”

Rose was subsequently arrested. Earlier this year, Rose was scheduled to plead guilty to simple battery in exchange for no jail time, 12-months probation, enrollment in an anger management class, and the surrender of his Georgia Peace Officer and Standards Training certification. Rose decided to reject the plea deal right before his hearing.

On Monday, April 22, 2019, in light of all this evidence, the Henry County Solicitor’s office offered to reduce the felony charges to misdemeanor traffic violations if Marrow pled guilty.

“When we hold law enforcement accountable, we make sure the justice system works effectively, and we can have real justice. Hopefully, Mr. Marrow’s will stand as a beacon to the entire nation of how we appropriately respond to these situations. Yes, we march. Yes, we protest. But we go into the courthouse and make sure that justice is applied equally and fair for all individuals,” said Attorney Griggs.

“This is what happens when God steps in. He gives you good lawyers, you’ve got a praying family, you’ve got a good support system. I feel at peace, and I am at pleased with my attorney,” said Marrow.

Henry County State Court Ernest Blount ordered Marrow to pay a $2,650 fine.