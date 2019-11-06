Gas Light Building and Pfister Hotel to “Go Teal” for Alzheimer’s Awareness November 7th

The Gas Light Building and the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee will be lighting up teal on November 7th to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

“We thank these Milwaukee landmarks for raising Alzheimer’s awareness and supporting families affected by this disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “Having them light up teal will go a long way toward spotlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s, heightening understanding and reminding those impacted by the disease that they are not alone.”

The Milwaukee landmarks will be joined by more than 330 other sites worldwide in “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 7th. This is the sixth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign and largest number of participating sites since the program’s inception.

Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own November 7th.

More than 5 million Americans, including 110,000 people in Wisconsin, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to nearly triple by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.alzfdn.org/ lighttheworldinteal. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA):

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn.