Gasoline prices could see summer spike, with prices at 4-year highs and record demand

Article courtesy of CNBC via “The Rundown”

Already expected at four-year highs,gasoline prices could be be

especially vulnerable to spikes this summer, with demand at record highs

and refineries running full throttle.

Gasoline prices are expected to peak at a national average of around $3

per gallon by the Fourth of July holiday. But with summer driving season

officially kicking off on Memorial Day about two weeks from now, the

average price of unleaded gas is already at $2.85 a gallon, according to

AAA.

Nineteen states are already above the national average, with nine

averaging above $3 a gallon, and California heading toward $4 per

gallon. Drivers in 25 cities are already paying 70 cents a gallon more

than this time last year, according to GasBuddy.com.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen 10 million barrels a day of gasoline

production. It continues to run very high. You’re not talking a lot of

breathing room. If there’s a big refinery that goes down in the heat of

the summer driving season, you can still expect a pretty big reaction,”

said Patrick DeHaan, senior energy analyst at GasBuddy.com.