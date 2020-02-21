GEEK DEEP: Meet World Scrabble Champions, Knights, Bronies, and More!

Lessons in entrepreneurship, skill-building, and leadership

MILWAUKEE, WI— Expert speaker and FOCUS Training Executive Partner Matt Meuleners released his first book, Geek Deep: Tapping the Limitless Potential of Masters, Makers, and Missionaries on the Fringe. The book launch was celebrated on February 20, 2020, at local gaming pub Oak & Shield on 600 E. Ogden Ave.

Matt Meuleners speaks to over 100 audiences each year, ranging from business leaders to college students. He has presented to over 1 million people in his 20 years as a trainer. He has written Geek Deep to marry the components of a professional help book with unique narratives to guide genuine conversations between business leaders and those they lead.

Within Geek Deep, you will explore the quirky subcultures and communities born out of the fixation of various interests, uncover the powerful success behaviors geeks exhibit, and find practical guidance as a business leader looking to tap into latent strengths in your teams.

Why geeks? Matt Meuleners uses this controversial label to describe those who go above and beyond in their work and in their personal lives. He explains, “An ability to commit to that which moves you without shame or timidity is powerful. Great athletes practice to the exclusion of a social life. Great artists sleep in their studios. Great business leaders obsessively work to perfect their product and processes. The most successful among us wear their obsessions like a badge of honor.”

Matt Meuleners uses fascinating stories of real geeks across a wide range of interests to illustrate sound leadership practices. It is a humorous and conversational approach to serious talent management and business leadership concepts such as employee engagement, innovation, and brand development.

To learn more about Geek Deep, please visit www.geekdeepbook.com. Book available for purchase on amazon.com.