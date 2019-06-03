Gee’s Clippers Celebrate 24 Years! As I reflect on My Time There.

Until I was 22 years old I had a hairstyle known as “philly fro,” which is a shaped up condensed version of an afro. During the majority of that time I cut by a barber named Damon Finger, known to his clients as Dee. He gave me one of my first jobs sweeping hair at the barbershop; he was also the barber for several of my brothers over the years until he moved out of state. After a couple months I decided that Austin Brooks would become my next barber, he also ushered in my low hair cut phase completed with “beam,’ a black dye like substance that made your haircut appear more refined. Brooks would also switch barbershops which led me to the final barber I will mention, which was Al Moore.Like all the others we talked about life, and laughed he also advised me against the beam spray, and gave me regular wave length haircuts. All of the mentioned barbers have one main thing in common; they have worked at one of the longest standing black owned barbershops in Milwaukee, Gee’s Clippers.

Owner Gaulien Smith known to many as Gee, has been cutting hair since he was 12, practicing on his siblings. In 1995 he would go on to open Gees Clippers which celebrated 24 years being in business this past Saturday. Smith has also been a pillar in the community giving back on multiple occasions and pouring into the community.

Smith poured into his employees this weekend with a slew of facebook post; he thanked every one from the stylist, barbers, and the young man that sweeps the floors.

I have gotten haircuts from every location that the barbershop has been at, and each one has given me a quality experience and haircuts. On to another 24 years Mr. Smith!