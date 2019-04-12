Grace Lutheran Church Offers Holy Week, Easter Services in Downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI – Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee offers several worship services during Holy

Week (April 18-19) and on Easter Sunday (April 21). Dates and service times are listed below:

Maundy Thursday Thursday, April 18, 2019 12:10 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

The Anniversary of the Chalice is a service recalling the last holy meal Jesus instituted the night of his betrayal. The 12:10 p.m. service is condensed to a half hour, so downtown professionals can attend over the lunch hour. Both services will have Holy Communion available to church members and members of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, but all are welcome to attend.

Good Friday

Friday, April 19, 2019 12:10 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

At 12:10 p.m., The Death of Our Lord service is focused on the innocent suffering and death of Christ on the cross. The service is also condensed to a half hour, so downtown professionals can attend over the lunch hour. At 6:30 p.m., The Service of the Seven Words will take place. This uniquely structured service, which differs from the one offered at noon, focuses on the last seven words Jesus spoke while on the cross.

Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 21, 2019 6:30, 7:45 9 & 10:30 a.m.

Early risers can attend Easter Dawn service, which takes place at 6:30 a.m., and enjoy the ringing of joyous bells that announce the first service of the day. The Easter Festival worship service, with three times to attend at 7:45, 9, and 10:30 a.m., begins with a grand processional into the church, with music provided by choirs, organ, brass, strings, and percussion. Attendees are also invited to join the choir in singing Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” Easter brunch is served in the neighboring Grace Center (250 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee) and guests can enjoy a bountiful breakfast spread featuring eggs, various meats, cheeses, bakery, and fresh fruit.

# ##

About Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Grace Lutheran Church was founded in May of 1849. Located on the corner of Broadway and Juneau in downtown Milwaukee, Grace Church welcomes all guests and visitors to hear the Word of God. With over 1200 members and growing, Grace Church preaches the Bible as the authentic message of God and encourages its member to live God’s word daily in the mission statement “Glorify God by growing in his Word, gathering together, and going into the world with his Word.” Grace is affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod.