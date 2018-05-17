Green Schools Conference to Explore School and Community Improvements

​On June 14th, the Green Schools Consortium of Milwaukee will host its third annual ​Green Schools Conference at Fernwood Montessori Elementary.This conference will feature a student-led tour of MPS’s best greenhouse and aquaponics systems, 30+ environmental exhibitors, and panel discussion with five authors and illustrators.

This Green Schools Conference will also explore ​Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion​ in green infrastructure and how community members can support their local schools and neighborhoods to become healthier and greener.

● WHAT:​ The Green Schools Conference by the Green Schools Consortium of Milwaukee.

● WHEN: ​Thursday, June 14th – 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

● WHERE: ​Fernwood Montessori Elementary (​3239 S. Pennsylvania Ave.,

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207​)

Conference Themes:

– Connecting Available Blue/Green Career Pathways

– Sustainability Themed Project Based Learning

– Including Sustainability in School Improvement Planning – Supporting School Green Teams

ABOUT THE GREEN SCHOOL CONSORTIUM:

The Green Schools Consortium of Milwaukee (GSCM) has been meeting since late 2014 and is the first of its kind Green and Healthy Schools Wisconsin – Regional Network. The consortium is not a new organization, but is an amalgam of perspective groups with the intent to collaborate and continue to support green initiatives at schools in a meaningful and collaborative way. The nonprofit Reflo has been administering the GSCM through its Green Schools Program and typically holds open GSCM meetings every other month to discuss various initiatives and opportunities for schools. The mission is to promote green infrastructure projects in Milwaukee area schools that result in improved environmental outcomes and greater eco-literacy among students, families, educators, and community members.