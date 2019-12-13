Habari Gani Dec 11, 2019

California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris recently led 26 of her colleagues in a letter to President Trump demanding the immediate removal of Stephen Miller as a White House senior advisor. The letter follows recent reports detailing over 900 e-mails from Miller to far-right Breitbart News between 2015 and 2016, which confirm he worked to advance White supremacist, anti-immigration ideologies. In the letter, the senators connect the e-mails to specific immigration policies Miller implemented. “Mr. Miller’s demonstrable White nationalist ideology has directly translated into your administration’s policies, which have been widely criticized for systematically targeting communities of color,” the senators wrote. The letter noted when someone takes an oath to work in the White House and earn a taxpayer-funded salary, they work for the people, not a divisive, harmful, and hateful ideology.

Nelson Mandela would be so proud! Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019 recently after receiving excellent scores for her response to questions on social issues and what young girls should be taught about their value, self-being, and how they have to “cement” themselves in spaces they enter.

“I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don’t want to but because of what society has labeled women to be,” said Tunzi, who is an activist engaged in the fight against gender-based violence, according to the pagent. “I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity and that is what we should be teaching these girls, to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space and cementing yourself.”

Tunzi also impressed the judges with the way she worked her swimsuit and evening gown apparel and said she wanted to be Miss Universe because: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

Comedian and actor Bill Cosby lost his appeal in a Pennsylvania court recently. Cosby is serving a three to 10 year prison sentence after he was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Cosby’s lawyers sought to overturn that conviction on numerous grounds. They first claimed his trial was unfair because five women were allowed to give testimony about “prior bad acts” (PBA) that was not similar in nature to what he stood accused of by Constand, according to Variety. The lawyers also argued that jurors should not have been allowed to hear how Cosby’s civil cases were handled during his criminal trial. However, the three-judge appellate panel disagreed with both assertions, noting the PBA evidence established Cosby’s “unique sexual assault playbook.” That “playbook” simultaneously undermined Cosby’s claim that he was unaware of or mistaken about his victims’ failure to consent to the sexual contact that formed the basis of the aggravated indecent assault charges. –TheGrio