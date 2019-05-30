Habari Gani? (What’s The News?) May 29,2019

New data shows White women made up 40% of slaveowners

Data uncovered by a Black female University of California-Berkeley professor reveals southern White women played a heavier role in slavery than previously thought. Using census data from1850 and 1860, UC-Berkeley associate professor, Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers, found White women made up around 40% of slaveowners.

The findings are part of a book by Jones-Rogers titled: “They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South.” In the book, Jones- Rogers notes owning enslaved Africans served as White women’s primary source of wealth, and made the women better marriage material. The women also kept sole ownership after marriage.

—AtlantaBlackStar

Study: Southern Whites still have racial bias against Blacks

A new study reveals southern Whites are more likely to harbor unconscious racial bias against Blacks that stem from times of the region’s dependence on slavery well over a century ago.

The environment of someone could foster their racism and prejudice, the study purports, according to Pacific Standard magazine. Based on the report, White people do hold a higher rate of bias against Blacks; counties and states that had the highest number of slaves before the Civil War display greater pro-White implicit bias today, according to a research team led by University of North Carolina psychologist B. Keith Payne wrote in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”—

Source: thegrio.com

Angry White woman points gun at Black couple enjoying Mississippi lake

An unidentified White female campground manager in Mississippi (pictured below) has been fired for pulling a pistol on a Black couple who were eating and relaxing by a lake.

The incident took place recently at the Kampgrounds of America in Starkville, north-east of Jacksonville, according to the Daily Mail. One of the couple, Jessica Richardson, pulled out her cell phone to record the woman approaching her and her husband with a gun in hand and chastising them for having a picnic in the park. The woman demanded the couple leave the premises because they didn’t have a reservation—something Richarson said she didn’t know she needed. Richardson reportedly took to Facebook to post about the ordeal saying “racism is alive and well.”

—Source: thegrio.com