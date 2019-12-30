Happy New Year: Here’s Some Fun Facts about Traditions

As we approach New Year’s Eve, a time of reflection and planning fills the thoughts of most. People are also excited about some traditions that take place every year, which made me think of some of the origins.

The infamous ball drop started in 1833, but was originally used at England’s Royal Observatory in Greenwich was dropped at 1 p.m. every day to help ship captains coordinate their navigation equipment. These were set up in coastal areas around the world.

The ball itself was. It actually dropped until 1907. Also the tradition of gathering in Times Square for New Year’s started as a party to celebrate the opening of time square building.