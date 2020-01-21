Happy on Purpose

Happiness is oftentimes a word people mistake for a feeling that someone else brings to them rather than what it is. It’s easy to think that happiness comes from the outside world however it’s roots must live on the inside of you. In essence, happiness is truly a state of mind. It’s a way of life.

True happiness doesn’t just happen. Its not something you obtain once and it lasts forever. There’s a deeper chemistry to it. It’s something that can not only be obtained but rather created. Because of this it’s extremely simple to get confused.

Happiness doesn’t look the same for everyone. For some people, happiness is having the ability to spend lots of time with friends and family. For others, it’s making a lot of money and buying luxuries and everything they could hope for. Some people find happiness in a hobby they love and some simply find it in giving.

So many people get caught up in what happiness looks like to others they forget to dig within to find out what it looks like for THEM. Finding your happiness has to become a priority in order to reach it. Yes, it’s indeed a task, but a task well worth it. It takes a lot of self-reflecting and facing facts. It’s about getting to know yourself even more and creating an atmosphere conducive for your happiness.

Just take a moment to examine every area of your life:

At Work—are you content? Do you enjoy what you do? Are you satisfied with where you are and where you’re headed? Do you even know what motivates you? Do you know why you do what you do? What are your long term and short term career goals? Are you in position?

What About Your Friends—as you take the time to look at your surroundings evaluate the type of people that you keep close; What do they bring to the table? What type of conversations do you hold? Do they add to your life or do they take away from it? Do you talk about the latest gossip stories or do you focus on your life goals? What do you bring to the table? Do your friends and family value you? Do they hold you accountable?

What About Your Relationship—are you happy in your commitment or is it a toxic relationship? Do you love each other unconditionally and do you forgive each other freely or do you argue and fight consistently? Do you have goals? Are you happy, committed, and loved? Are you satisfied?

With You—taking the time to evaluate yourself and your decision making plays a big role in becoming happy. If you find yourself going through bad times, fighting, and struggling all the time, it’s time for a change. Let’s not forget about your finances. Try something different. Get help where you need it.

You deserve to be happy, but that only happens when you’re willing to trade in misery. Not everyone you spend time with actually deserves it. Value yourself. What you do with your time determines what you do with your life. It all starts with you!